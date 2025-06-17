Elon Musk's Net Worth Soars Nearly $3 Billion, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg And Other Top 10 Billionaires Add Over $16 Billion As S&P 500, Nasdaq Jump, Erasing Friday's Losses

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon AMZN founder Jeff Bezos added billions to their net worth as Wall Street bounced back on Monday, erasing Friday’s losses.

What Happened: Musk became richer by $2.7 billion on a single day, while Zuckerberg and Bezos added $6.55 billion and $3.36 billion, respectively, to their net worth after the NASDAQ 100 rallied1.52% and closed at 19,701.21 on Monday, nearing an all-time high, following Iran’s signals of a desire to reduce tensions with Israel and return to negotiations.

This development has alleviated geopolitical concerns that had previously unsettled investors and caused a surge in oil prices last week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.94% and 0.75% higher, respectively.

The shares of Meta, Amazon and Tesla surged 2.90%, 1.89% and 1.17%, respectively, amid improved investor sentiment. Additionally, Meta stock climbed following the announcement that WhatsApp will display ads and offer paid subscriptions for the first time.

Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer and legendary investor Warren Buffett saw their net worth soar by $1.28 billion and $945 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Google GOOG GOOGL co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin added $2.85, collectively, to their net worth.

See Also: A Dave Ramsey Caller Says He Inherited A Fortune From A ‘Family Friend’ Who Turned Out To Be His Father. ‘It’s Been A Wild Week For Me’

Why It Matters: Amid rising economic and military pressure, Iran has privately signaled to Arab mediators its willingness to resume nuclear talks on the condition that the U.S. stays out of the conflict, as per the Wall Street Journal. This development, despite Israel’s firm stance, has eased fears of wider Middle East escalation and triggered a global risk-on rally in equities.

Coming to the billionaires, in 2025, despite a substantial $64 billion decrease in his net worth, Musk continues to hold more wealth than several leading automakers combined. Musk’s wealth, which primarily comes from his stakes in Tesla Inc. TSLA, SpaceX, and other ventures, stands at a staggering $369 billion. Remarkably, Musk’s wealth exceeds the combined value of several of the largest automotive companies by a surplus of $11.8 billion.

In a surprising turn of events last week, Oracle ORCL co-founder and Chairman, Larry Ellison, had surpassed Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg to secure the position of the second-richest person globally. Ellison’s wealth surge followed Oracle’s robust earnings report, which saw the company’s stock hit a record of over $200 per share.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.