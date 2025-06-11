Elon Musk Says He 'Regrets' War Of Words With Trump: 'Went Too Far'

On Wednesday, Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he regretted some of his posts about Donald Trump.

What Happened: Musk took to his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, and said, "I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far."

Tensions between Musk and Trump escalated last week after Musk publicly criticized the president's administration over what he called the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

In retaliation, Trump threatened to cancel billions of dollars in federal contracts awarded to Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.

See Also: Dan Ives Calls Musk-Trump Feud A ‘Twilight Zone Moment' But Bullish On Tesla And Autonomous Future: ‘Not Good For Either Side'

The situation intensified when Musk made a provocative social media post suggesting Trump was linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump was reportedly angered by the implication, as well as Musk's statement that his 2024 victory was partly due to Musk's support and political donations.

Musk later deleted some of the posts, including the one linking Trump to Epstein, and stated he would "apologize profusely as soon as there is a full dump of the Epstein files."

Earlier, it was also reported that Trump has been calling Musk a "big-time drug addict" in private discussions.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Why It's Important: Last week, Tesla shares plunged 14.3% to $284.70 on Thursday—its second-largest percentage drop in over a year—wiping out $152 billion in market value, the biggest single-day loss in company history.

The sharp decline was a result of the intensifying feud between Musk and Trump.

However, despite these tensions, Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, maintained his bullish stance on Tesla.

"I still believe they're allies and it doesn't change my view that the regulatory road map is going to be more greenlighted for Tesla," he stated then, adding, "I don't think that this is the beginning of a dark storm between Musk and Trump."

Price Action: Tesla shares dipped 0.30% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show an upward trajectory for Tesla across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional performance metrics are available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock