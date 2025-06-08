In the latest development in their public feud, Elon Musk has taken down a series of social media posts that were critical of President Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Saturday, Musk deleted several posts from his social media account, which boasts a following of 200 million users. These posts, which ignited a public feud with Trump on Thursday, included allegations of Trump’s involvement in the Epstein files and calls for his impeachment.

One of the now-erased posts read, “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” A link to this post now leads to a non-existent page.

While Musk has not provided a reason for the deletions, he did mention that he would “apologize profusely as soon as there is a full dump of the Epstein files.”

Despite the removal of several posts, a post criticizing Trump’s tariffs remained visible on Musk’s timeline on Saturday afternoon. Musk predicted, “The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year.”

The deletions occurred as Trump warned Musk of “very serious consequences” if he supports Democrats in the upcoming midterms, as reported by NBC News on Saturday.

Trump also ruled out the possibility of repairing his relationship with Musk.

Why It Matters: The public feud and subsequent social media scrubbing by Musk adds another layer to the complex relationship between the Tesla CEO and the President.

This incident may have implications for Tesla’s relationship with the government and its policies, especially considering Musk’s outspoken criticism of Trump’s tariffs.

The situation also raises questions about the role and influence of high-profile CEOs in political discourse.

