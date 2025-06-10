Micron Ships Advanced HBM4 Memory To Fuel Next-Generation AI

Micron Technology MU on Tuesday announced the shipment of HBM4 36GB 12-high samples to multiple key customers.

Built on its 1ß (1-beta) DRAM process, 12-high advanced packaging technology, and memory built-in self-test (MBIST) feature, Micron HBM4 provides seamless integration for customers and partners developing next-generation AI platforms.

Micron HBM4 features a 2048-bit interface, achieving speeds greater than 2.0 TB/s per memory stack and more than 60% better performance than the previous generation.

This expanded interface facilitates rapid communication and a high-throughput design that accelerates the inference performance of large language models and chain-of-thought reasoning systems.

Additionally, Micron HBM4 features over 20% better power efficiency compared to Micron’s previous-generation HBM3E products to maximize data center efficiency.

HBM4 is a crucial enabler, driving quicker insights and discoveries to foster innovation in diverse fields such as healthcare, finance, and transportation, the company said in a press release.

Micron plans to ramp HBM4 in 2026, aligned with the ramp of customers’ next-generation AI platforms.

Last week, Micron announced that it had started shipping samples of its new 1-gamma LPDDR5X memory, built for AI smartphone use.

Micron Technology stock has been down by over 15% in the last 12 months, as the Trump administration’s tariff policies have affected the company.

In May, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Micron Technology stock was overpriced, making it unsuitable for investment.

Price Action: MU stock is trading higher by 2.10% to $113.25 at last check Tuesday.

