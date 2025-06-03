Micron Stock Is Rising Tuesday: Here's Why

Micron Technology Inc. MU shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it has started shipping qualification samples of its latest low-power memory product.

What To Know: The company’s new LPDDR5X memory is based on Micron’s 1-gamma node, which is one of the most advanced process technologies currently in development for DRAM. It is designed to support high-speed, low-power data handling in mobile devices, particularly those integrating artificial intelligence functions.

Micron said the memory is intended for use in flagship smartphones, where AI-driven features like image recognition, language processing and on-device machine learning require faster and more efficient memory. By beginning the sampling process, Micron is signaling that the product is nearing commercial readiness, allowing phone makers to begin validation and testing for potential inclusion in upcoming models.

The announcement comes as AI features are becoming increasingly prevalent in premium consumer devices, and memory performance remains a key bottleneck. The 1-gamma node offers improvements in density, speed and power efficiency, which are critical for battery-powered devices. The market is watching closely to see whether smartphone manufacturers will ramp up production volumes in the second half of 2025 given mixed signals on global demand.

Micron's AI-focused memory adds to ongoing momentum in the semiconductor sector, where companies are racing to meet the technical demands of AI applications across consumer, enterprise and industrial markets. For Micron, the LPDDR5X update serves to strengthen its position in the mobile segment, though broader market conditions and adoption timelines will determine how significantly this product contributes to near-term revenue.

MU Price Action: Micron shares were up 3.55% at $101.67 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock.