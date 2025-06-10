Qualcomm Unveils Smart Glasses Gen AI Without Phone Or Cloud: 'Beginning Of Something Huge'

Technology giant Qualcomm Inc. QCOM aims to diversify its handset revenue in the future, and smart glasses could be one area of growth.

What Happened: Qualcomm demonstrated on-glass Gen AI without a phone or the cloud at the Augmented World Expo this week.

The live demonstration from Qualcomm Head of XR Ziad Asghar included a hypothetical scenario of leaving a phone in the car, running into the supermarket to get some items, and asking the glasses about making fettuccine alfredo.

"My chat wasn't just a simple demo, but a glimpse into how we're turning AI glasses, which have long been considered an accessory, into a standalone, comprehensive capable device," Asghar said.

The RayNeo X3 Pro smart glasses used in the demonstration are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon technology.

Tuesday's demonstration is the world's first Gen AI model running on a pair of smart glasses without being paired with a phone or the cloud.

"Just the processor powering the glasses themselves. And this industry milestone was pulled off in front a live audience," Asghar added.

Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon AR1+ Gen 1 processor at the Augmented World Expo. The company said the processor is 26% smaller than previous generations and brings enhanced image quality, size, power improvement and the ability to run SLMs.

"All four of these traits are critical for compact smart glasses."

Asghar said these features can help open the door "to a revolution in AI smart glasses" and run AI assistants right on the device.

Read Also: Qualcomm Bets $2.4 Billion On Alphawave To Power AI Data Centers

Why It's Important: Asghar said Tuesday's demonstration was one of many examples of what's capable with on-device AI on smart glasses and the work being done by Qualcomm in the augmented reality and mixed reality spaces.

"I anticipate several different form factors, from standalone glasses powerful enough to run AI models themselves, to more lightweight frames linked to phones or nearby small computing ‘pucks' that can link anything from a car to a tablet. What we're doing with our portfolio is getting ready for the future."

Asghar said on-device AI capabilities for smart glasses could also be critical for sectors that need more security and privacy functions.

The demonstration and new Snapdragon processor announcement came as Qualcomm gained momentum in the smart glasses sector.

The company collaborated with Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL and Samsung in December to launch Android XR, an operating system for extended reality with AI at the core of the experience.

Qualcomm has also partnered with Meta Platforms META on projects like the Meta Quest 3 and Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

"Imagine what these companies will be able to accomplish with smaller, more powerful platforms like Snapdragon AR1+ Gen 1, enabling sleeker form factors that don't compromise on the ability to run AI models."

Asghar said Qualcomm is launching a future of device combinations for its partners to provide superior experiences to customers.

"That's why I know this conversation with my smart glasses' AI assistant is such a pivotal moment – it really marked the beginning of something huge."

Asghar said Qualcomm is just beginning to unlock "the game-changing potential."

QCOM Price Action: Qualcomm stock has traded between $120.80 and $230.63 over the last year. Qualcomm stock is up 2.7% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy of Qualcomm.