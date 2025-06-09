Ryan Reynolds Flames Neil Patrick Harris For Taking Over Deadpool Role In Meta Quest VR Game

Last week, Ryan Reynolds took a playful jab at Neil Patrick Harris after the actor was chosen to voice "Deadpool" in Meta Platforms, Inc. META Quest’s upcoming VR game.

What Happened: After the announcement that Harris would voice Deadpool in Walt Disney Co.'s DIS Marvel's Deadpool VR, Reynolds shared a humorous video in which he exaggerated his reaction to the news.

The video opens with Reynolds spoofing the iconic Doogie Howser, M.D. character, where he is seen sitting at an old computer, wearing glasses and a lab coat in a setting reminiscent of the show.

In the video, Reynolds narrates, “Today, I learned a lesson about buttholes they don't teach you in medical school,” he said, adding, “People who steal your signature role are the biggest buttholes of all.”

He humorously admits, “No, I don't blame Meta Quest. Neil Patrick Harris is an amazing actor with the nurturing voice of an angel, but even though I haven't hit puberty yet, I still know when you're getting totally screwed.”

Reynolds continues to playfully blame Harris for the switch, saying, “I'm a 14-year-old medical prodigy going through the change,” as his co-star Robyn Lively, who also appeared in Doogie Howser, deadpans, “This is vindictive and stupid.”

The playful banter between the two continues, with Reynolds attempting to kiss her before halting, saying, “I don’t think we should do that because you’re my sister-in-law.”

Why It's Important: While Meta and developer Twisted Pixel haven't confirmed a specific release date just yet, they've announced that the game is slated to arrive in late 2025.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Meta is working to secure exclusive content from major studios like Disney and A24 for its upcoming premium VR headset, codenamed “Loma.”

The company is offering millions for immersive video content based on popular IPs, aiming to rival Apple Inc.'s AAPL $3,500 Vision Pro.

Meta’s device is expected to launch next year with advanced video quality, a design inspired by its Ray-Ban AI glasses, and a price tag under $1,000.

Price Movement: Meta shares have climbed 16.43% year-to-date. In the last five years, the share has gained 205.24%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings highlight Meta's strong momentum across short, medium and long-term timeframes. More detailed performance insights are available here.

