Taiwan Semiconductor Powers Alphawave's 2nm Chip Breakthrough For Faster AI And HPC Connectivity

Alphawave Semi on Thursday announced the successful tape out of one of UCIe IP subsystem on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s TSM 2-nm process, supporting 36G die-to-die data rates.

The solution fully integrates with Taiwan Semiconductor’s Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) advanced packaging technology, unlocking bandwidth density and scalability for advanced chiplet architectures.

This milestone builds on the recent release of the Alphawave Semi AI Platform, proving readiness to support the future of disaggregated SoCs and scale-up infrastructure for hyperscale AI and HPC workloads.

Also Read: Keysight, Synopsys Team Up To Fast-Track RF Migration To Taiwan Semi’s N4P Process

Alphawave Semi is advancing key ecosystem collaborations to enable technologies, leveraging D2D-based open chiplet interoperability to drive a broader AI connectivity platform for the industry.

Intel Corp INTC has tapped its long-term supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor, for its advanced 2-nm process.

Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor are collaborating on a 2nm product to manufacture the compute tile for Intel’s next-gen Nova Lake PC processors, which are expected in 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD is already a client of Taiwan Semiconductor’s 2-nm process.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Inc’s AAPL upcoming iPhone 18 lineup will likely feature Taiwan Semiconductor’s 2-nm A20 chip.

Taiwan Semiconductor plans to build five wafer fabs in Kaohsiung to produce chips using 2-nm and A16 technology. It expects its 2-nm technology to start commercializing in the second half of 2025 at two new fabs in Hsinchu and Kaohsiung.

The company will also add an advanced chip packaging facility using chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) technology.

Price Action: TSM stock is up 0.24% to $203.83 at the last check on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by wakamatsu via Shutterstock