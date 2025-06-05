Keysight, Synopsys Team Up To Fast-Track RF Migration To Taiwan Semi's N4P Process

Keysight Technologies, Inc KEYS and Synopsys, Inc SNPS on Thursday introduced an AI-powered RF design migration flow to expedite migration from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s TSM N6RF+ process to N4P technology.

The company said this approach addresses the performance requirements of today’s most demanding wireless integrated circuit applications.

Building on Taiwan Semiconductor’s Analog Design Migration (ADM) methodology, the new RF design migration workflow integrates RF solutions from Keysight and the AI-powered RF migration solution from Synopsys to streamline the redesign of passive devices and design components to Taiwan Semiconductor’s more advanced RF process rules.

Also Read: Synopsys Halts China Sales After US Cracks Down On Chip Design Exports

Using Taiwan Semiconductor’s ADM methodology, RF circuit designers can now use AI technologies for RF design migration.

Beyond the productivity gains ADM offers, the Keysight and Synopsys migration workflow leverages the performance gain of the N4P process for the LNA design migrated from N6RF+.

Key components of the design migration flow include the Synopsys Custom Compiler layout environment with Synopsys ASO.ai for rapid analog and RF design migration, Synopsys PrimeSim circuit simulator, and Keysight RFPro for device parameterization, automated value fitting, and electromagnetic (EM) simulation, the company stated in the press release.

AI enables and aids RF circuit designers in a novel way to rapidly achieve the migration process and redesign the N4P process, resulting in faster time-to-market.

Meanwhile, key contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor recently said it highlighted to President Donald Trump the difficulties in completing the monumental construction in Arizona five years due to the skilled labor crisis.

Price Actions: KEYS stock is down 0.12% at $160.86 at last check Thursday. SNPS is up 2.68%.

