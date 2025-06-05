Uber Taps Palo Alto Chief Nikesh Arora For Directorship

Uber Technologies UBER disclosed on Thursday that it appointed Nikesh Arora to the Board of Directors on May 31.

Ron Sugar, chair of the board, said Nikesh is a business leader with deep experience in technology, finance, and cybersecurity.

Sugar said his leadership in scaling innovative businesses and navigating complex international markets will help Uber grow and evolve.

Arora, 57, has served as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Palo Alto Networks PANW since June 2018.

On June 2, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, senior vice president of delivery and one of its longest-serving executives, departed. Gore-Coty joined the company in 2012.

Uber stock surged over 32% year-to-date. To boost growth, the company forged partnerships with companies such as May Mobility Inc. and Volkswagen Group.

Uber named Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of mobility and business operations, the COO.

Last week, Future Fund LLC‘s managing director, Gary Black, said that Tesla Inc‘s TSLA June 12 Robotaxi launch posed no significant threat to Uber.

Price Action: UBER stock is up 0.56% at $83.92 at last check Thursday.

