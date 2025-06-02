Uber Reveals Vice President Of Delivery Is Leaving After 'The Ride Of A Lifetime'

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER revealed in an SEC filing Monday that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, senior vice president of delivery and one of its longest-serving executives, is leaving the company.

What To Know: Gore-Coty joined the company in 2012 as general manager in France and later became vice president of mobility for Europe and the Middle East. In 2021, he was appointed senior vice president of delivery, according to CNBC.

Read Next: Amazon Analyst Sees Robotics Unlocking Billions In Savings

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi praised Gore-Coty's contributions in a statement included in the regulatory filing, calling him a "driving force" in the company's global expansion. Gore-Coty helped steer the Uber Eats business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These last nearly 13 years have been the ride of a lifetime," Gore-Coty said in the statement.

"It was a true team effort, and I'm so proud of what we've built and the impact we've had on daily life in cities around the world,” he added.

The company did not disclose his next steps.

What Else: Uber also announced Andrew Macdonald, currently senior vice president of mobility and business operations, will be promoted to chief operating officer.

Macdonald, who joined Uber in May 2012, will oversee global mobility, delivery, autonomous operations and cross-platform teams.

Why It Matters: Uber's stock fell last week on investor concerns that Tesla, Inc.‘s TSLA advancements in autonomous ride-hailing could undermine Uber's long-term position, particularly as Tesla's robotaxi model aims to remove human drivers from the equation.

While Uber continues to leverage third-party autonomous vehicle platforms as a cost-efficient provider, Tesla's vertically integrated approach and rapid push toward full autonomy intensify competitive pressure across the sector.

Tesla plans to officially launch its robotaxi program on June 12, starting with 10 to 20 Model Y vehicles equipped with the latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock