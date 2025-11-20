Aduro Clean Tech Hits Milestone With Successful Steam-Cracking Pilot

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR) on Thursday disclosed that a major global firm involved in designing, licensing, and supporting large-scale petrochemical steam-cracking facilities has completed pilot-scale steam-cracking trials using the company's technology.

The company said that the steam crackers require highly purified inputs, but most chemically recycled oils contain impurities that demand costly upgrading and extensive sorting.

These steps lead to higher feedstock costs, increased plastic rejection, and add environmental burden.

On the other hand, Aduro's Hydrochemolytic Technology produces cleaner, more saturated hydrocarbons with a lighter boiling range, making the resulting oil far better suited for steam-cracker use without expensive post-processing.

Trial Details

The trials took place in October 2025 at a well-established pilot steam-cracking facility in Europe, where the company's hydrocarbon liquid was tested.

The hydrocarbon liquid was derived from mixed waste plastics, including polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, PET, and polyamide.

In particular, the Hydrochemolytic oil was fed directly into the pilot furnace without dilution or additional pre-treatment and evaluated under multiple operating conditions.

The company said the oil's ability to meet strict steam-cracker feedstock standards without costly post-treatment represents a key third-party validation of Hydrochemolytic Technology and its potential in circular plastics value chains.

The trial marks a key milestone in Aduro's ongoing technology validation and market engagement efforts.

Following these results, the company plans to work with additional global partners to assess feedstock quality, scalability, and potential integration pathways for its Hydrochemolytic Technology.

Recent Key Deals

Earlier this month, Aduro penned a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire land, buildings, and related equipment at a brownfield industrial site in the Netherlands for 2 million euros.

ADUR Price Action: Aduro Clean Technologies shares were up 5.46% at $10.43 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

