Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Morgan Stanley, Polestar - And The Frenzied Bitcoin Watch In A Holiday-Shortened Week

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Morgan Stanley’s CEO Built a Wall Street Powerhouse. His Next Act Is No Less Ambitious," Carleton English writes that, amid the recent banking turmoil, Morgan Stanley MS has strategically pivoted under CEO James Gorman, shifting from its investment banking and trading roots to become an asset-management giant through over $20 billion in acquisitions.

"Tesla Cuts Prices in the U.S. Again. The Timing’s Down to EV Tax-Credit Changes," by Brian Swint and Al Root, notes that Tesla Inc TSLA has made yet another move to reduce prices on its EVs in the U.S., suggesting potential changes in the company's vehicle eligibility for purchase tax credits under the forthcoming stricter regulations set by the IRS.

In "Bitcoin Rises After the Jobs Report. The Reaction From Crypto Traders Is Muted," Jack Denton reports that Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies saw a minor uptick after the March U.S. jobs report, but the anticipated role as a leading indicator of risk sentiment during Good Friday's stock market closure resulted in only modest market movements.

"Polestar Is Beating Rivals Rivian, Lucid With No-Fuss Performance," by Al Root highlights that Polestar Automotive PSNY is becoming a drama-free EV start-up, despite a Q1 delivery drop to 12,000 units from 21,000 in Q4 2022, which management attributes to "unusual seasonality."

In "Saudi Arabia Is About Much More Than Oil. Pizza, Toll Roads, and Other Stocks to Play," Craig Mellow, writes that OPEC's recent one million barrel-a-day output cut boosted crude prices by over 5%, while core Middle Eastern members, such as Saudi Arabia, increasingly impact equity markets, with the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF KSA gaining 20% since joining MSCI's global emerging market indexes in June 2019.

