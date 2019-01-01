QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 12:18PM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 10:24AM

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (ARCA: KSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF's (KSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)?

A

The stock price for iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (ARCA: KSA) is $45.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (ARCA:KSA) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) operate in?

A

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.