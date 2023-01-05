What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA shares are trading lower by 2.84% to $4.10 Thursday afternoon after the company reported Bitcoin production for the fourth-quarter and December.

What Else?

Among the production highlights by Marathon Digital:

Produced 475 BTC in December 2022 and 1,562 BTC in Q4 2022

Produced 4,144 BTC in fiscal year 2022, a 30% increase from 3,197 BTC produced in fiscal year 2021

As of January 1, operating mining fleet consisted of approximately 69,000 active miners, capable of producing approximately 7.0 EH/s

"In 2022, we made significant progress in increasing our hash rate while also transitioning to more sustainable power sources," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's Chairman and CEO.

"Despite challenges earlier in the year, we doubled our hash rate to 7.0 exahashes per second year-over-year, with a majority of it now located at the King Mountain wind farm in West Texas. We finished the year with one of our most productive quarters to date, producing 1,562 bitcoin in the fourth quarter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MARA has a 52-week high of $32.74 and a 52-week low of $3.11.