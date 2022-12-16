Here's Why Camber Energy Shares Are Falling

Camber Energy Inc CEI shares are trading lower by 17.00% to the $0.07 Friday morning. The company's board of directors approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of the company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

Following the reverse stock split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 1,000,000,000 to 20,000,000. Camber Energy says the reverse split is anticipated to be effective as of market open on December 30.

See Also: As Tesla Extends Discounts To Europe, Rival Ford Hikes F-150 Lightning Prices For 3rd Time Since Launch

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CEI has a 52-week high of $1.98 and a 52-week low of $0.07.