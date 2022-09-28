So What's Happening With Ocugen Stock Today?

Ocugen Inc OCGN shares are trading higher by 3.35% to $1.88 Wednesday morning after the company announced it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Washington University in St. Louis, MO for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its proprietary, intranasally delivered COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

What Else?

The company says this vaccine is already authorized for emergency use in India and is an important addition to Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine portfolio.

"Washington University's COVID-19 nasal vaccine technology has been shown to induce strong mucosal immunity with potential to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection, transmission, and the emergence of new variants," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.

"As the effort to end the pandemic focuses on effective booster options, Ocugen is excited about the potential for this vaccine to be a universal booster, regardless of previous COVID-19 vaccination history. We look forward to working with U.S., European, and Japanese regulators to expedite development."

See Also: What's Going On With Prothena Stock Up Over 60% Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ocugen Inc has a 52-week high of $17.65 and a 52-week low of $1.67.