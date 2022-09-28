ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

So What's Happening With Ocugen Stock Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 28, 2022 9:42 AM | 1 min read
So What's Happening With Ocugen Stock Today?

Ocugen Inc OCGN shares are trading higher by 3.35% to $1.88 Wednesday morning after the company announced it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Washington University in St. Louis, MO for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its proprietary, intranasally delivered COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

What Else?

The company says this vaccine is already authorized for emergency use in India and is an important addition to Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine portfolio.

"Washington University's COVID-19 nasal vaccine technology has been shown to induce strong mucosal immunity with potential to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection, transmission, and the emergence of new variants," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.

"As the effort to end the pandemic focuses on effective booster options, Ocugen is excited about the potential for this vaccine to be a universal booster, regardless of previous COVID-19 vaccination history. We look forward to working with U.S., European, and Japanese regulators to expedite development."

See Also: What's Going On With Prothena Stock Up Over 60% Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ocugen Inc has a 52-week high of $17.65 and a 52-week low of $1.67.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas