ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Retail Revolution? This Company Is Proving Brick and Mortar Is Still Big Business

by Johnny Rice, Benzinga Contributor
September 14, 2022 8:42 AM | 1 min read

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!

Joe Coradino, Chairman & CEO of PREIT PEI, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on September 12, 2022.

PREIT is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls. The company owns and operates over 22 million square feet of retail space in the Eastern US.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga All AccessPartner ContentPREITPenny StocksMovers & ShakersExclusivesInterviewGeneral