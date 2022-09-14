Retail Revolution? This Company Is Proving Brick and Mortar Is Still Big Business

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!

Joe Coradino, Chairman & CEO of PREIT PEI, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on September 12, 2022.

PREIT is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls. The company owns and operates over 22 million square feet of retail space in the Eastern US.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.