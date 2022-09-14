Meet The Company Helping Save Tonnes Of Precious Metals From Discarded Batteries

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!

Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of RecycLiCo Battery Materials AMYZF, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on September 12, 2022 .

RecycLiCo is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries

Watch the full interview here:

