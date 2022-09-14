ñol

Meet The Company Helping Save Tonnes Of Precious Metals From Discarded Batteries

by Johnny Rice, Benzinga Contributor
September 14, 2022 8:39 AM | 1 min read

Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of RecycLiCo Battery Materials  AMYZF, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on September 12, 2022 .

RecycLiCo is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

