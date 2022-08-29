Advanced Human Imaging Ltd - ADR AHI shares traded higher by 110.28% to $1.43 during Monday's trading session after the company announced it signed a Master Services Agreement with Activate Health OÜ.

What Else?

Under the terms of the agreement, Activate Health OÜ will purchase a block of 4,000 FaceScans and a block of 4,000 BodyScans for EUR€22,960, to be paid in two scheduled payments between now and the end of 2022.

Advanced Human Imaging says Activate Health OÜ has built a digital therapeutics (DTx) platform for the prevention and early intervention of metabolic syndrome, a silent epidemic that affects nearly a third of the world's adult population.

Advanced Human Imaging says Activate Health OÜ's evidence-based Software as a Medical Device will provide both patients and specialists with the necessary tools to control and reverse metabolic dysfunction in order to delay the onset of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Advanced Human Imaging has a 52-week high of $7.77 and a 52-week low of $0.42.