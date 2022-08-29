Advanced Human Imaging Ltd - ADR AHI shares traded higher by 110.28% to $1.43 during Monday's trading session after the company announced it signed a Master Services Agreement with Activate Health OÜ.
What Else?
Under the terms of the agreement, Activate Health OÜ will purchase a block of 4,000 FaceScans and a block of 4,000 BodyScans for EUR€22,960, to be paid in two scheduled payments between now and the end of 2022.
Advanced Human Imaging says Activate Health OÜ has built a digital therapeutics (DTx) platform for the prevention and early intervention of metabolic syndrome, a silent epidemic that affects nearly a third of the world's adult population.
Advanced Human Imaging says Activate Health OÜ's evidence-based Software as a Medical Device will provide both patients and specialists with the necessary tools to control and reverse metabolic dysfunction in order to delay the onset of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.
See Also: If You Invested $100 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Advanced Human Imaging has a 52-week high of $7.77 and a 52-week low of $0.42.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.