ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Moving Higher

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 18, 2022 10:53 AM | 1 min read

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced FDA approval of ZONISADE.

ZONISADE was included in Eton's multi-product partnership with Azurity Pharmaceuticals, which was announced in February 2021. Eton is set to receive an additional $5 million payment upon the launch of ZONISADE, royalty on net sales and up to $15 million of commercial milestones tied to the combined sales of all three products in the partnership. 

"The proceeds from the launch milestone will be used to further grow our rare disease portfolio," said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Eton is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases.

See Also: Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

ETON Price Action: Eton has traded between $6.72 and $2.47 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.5% at $3.11 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas