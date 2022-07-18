Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced FDA approval of ZONISADE.

ZONISADE was included in Eton's multi-product partnership with Azurity Pharmaceuticals, which was announced in February 2021. Eton is set to receive an additional $5 million payment upon the launch of ZONISADE, royalty on net sales and up to $15 million of commercial milestones tied to the combined sales of all three products in the partnership.

"The proceeds from the launch milestone will be used to further grow our rare disease portfolio," said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Eton is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases.

ETON Price Action: Eton has traded between $6.72 and $2.47 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.5% at $3.11 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

