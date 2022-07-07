90% Of Consumers Under 40 Report Wanting Healthier, Eco-Friendlier Options — This Plant-Based Brand Says It's Delivering

This year’s Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z & Millennial Survey reported that 90% of younger consumers surveyed were making at least some effort to reduce their impact on the environment. At least 64% were willing to pay more for more sustainable or healthier products — opting for clean ingredients and plant-based products to fuel a more active and eco-conscious lifestyle.

As younger consumers take a more holistic approach to health, wellness and the environment, companies like Simply Better Brands PKANF (TSXV: SBBC) say they are committed to delivering products that are meant to hit all the right notes: clean, all-natural ingredients, a focus on well-being and driven by a sense of purpose.

Against Arguably Difficult Odds, Younger Consumers Still Shop With Purpose

What perhaps stands out even more about the Deloitte report’s findings is the dedication of millennials and Gen Z to healthier, more environmentally conscious consumer habits. Compared to previous generations, millennials and Gen Z consumers are less financially secure.

As wages seemingly stagnate and the cost of living increases, making those more informed and eco-conscious choices gets harder. Around half of Gen Z and millennial workers are living paycheck to paycheck. Over a third are working more than one job to cover costs.

Despite these extreme financial constraints, these younger consumers are reportedly still prioritizing healthier, plant-based foods and brands across categories that are more purpose-driven.

Often, delivering on that mission means prioritizing healthy, natural ingredients — even in beauty products, where 45% of millennials and 46% of Gen Z shoppers say healthy ingredients are among the top factors they consider when choosing what to buy.

Simply Better Brands Says It Delivers Clean, Natural, Plant-Based Products Across An Expanding Portfolio Of Categories

Simply Better Brand’s portfolio of brands offers products across the plant-based, holistic wellness and lifestyle categories. Its TRUBAR line of plant-based protein bars is aimed at consumers who want natural ingredients and balanced nutrition in a convenient, on-the-go snack. TRUBAR adheres to the strict nutritional guardrails of dairy-free, soy-free, no sugar alcohol, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free expected by loyal consumers of the brand.

Meanwhile, the company’s line of clean label beauty and skincare products No B.S. emphasizes safe, clean, science-based formulas for the skin by banning roughly 1,500 ingredients from its portfolio. Products are sold in recyclable packaging that minimizes waste, and the brand regularly partners with nonprofits and organizations driving social change like the She Recovers Foundation.

The company reports selling across a range of channels, including e-commerce platforms, like Amazon.com Inc. AMZN or Shopify Inc. SHOP and traditional retailers like Target Corp. TGT, Whole Foods WFM and Costco Wholesale Corp. COST.

The cross-selling direct-to-consumer platform can also help brands reach more consumers who share their same passion for healthier choices while assisting consumers to more easily find the products and services that fit their conscious and informed buying habits.

Simply Better Also Opens Shop In The Metaverse

In February, Simply Better partnered with New Frontier Presents, a metaverse company in the emerging non-fungible token (NFT) and play-to-earn gaming market. The partnership signals a commitment to being truly omnichannel by breaking in early on the opportunities for metaverse shopping experiences.

Together, the companies state they have gamified Simply Better’s new line of CBD wellness products sold under the PureKana brand. The natural, non-GMO line of CBD-infused tinctures, capsules, topical treatments and gummies are available in a virtual storefront inside New Frontier’s Odds City.

Odds City is a gaming ecosystem where users can earn NFTs and cryptocurrency from playing games. Now, they can spend those earnings at the virtual PureKana storefront and get real CBD wellness products delivered to their homes.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels