Why Kopin Shares Are Rising Today

Kopin Corporation KOPN shares are trading higher by 11.32% to $1.18 after the company’s Forth Dimension Displays Limited subsidiary announced a $1 million production order from Nexstar to provide Spatial Light Modulators.

Jeong Duck Kim, CEO of Nexstar, said, "ForthDD's FLCOS SLM technology has a reputation in the market for enabling 3D AOI and SPI machines to deliver fast, reliable and accurate results, and we are excited to be partnering with them on our Nexman GENIO range of products."

According to Kopin, published market research forecasts that the 3D AOI systems market will continue growing by approximately 16% annually from $750M in 2020 to $1.58B in 2025.

See Also: This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford, Wells Fargo And Starbucks

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kopin has a 52-week high of $10.13 and a 52-week low of $1.02.