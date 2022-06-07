ñol

Why Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 3:18 PM | 1 min read

Shares of small-cap penny stock Imperial Petroleum Inc IMPP are trading higher by 8.74% at $0.59. Imperial Petroleum shares are trading higher on above-average volume as the stock trends across social media platforms. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

Several energy companies at large are also trading higher in sympathy with the increase in oil prices.

See Also: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding Today

Imperial Petroleum is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week high of $9.70 and a 52-week low of $0.38.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas