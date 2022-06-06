SOBRsafe CEO Reports Boosting Holdings In Company

Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Dave Gandini is betting on the alcohol detection company he took the helm of nearly three years ago.

The SOBR Safe Inc. SOBR (“SOBRsafe”) CEO bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock for $100,000 in the $10 million public offering that closed on May 18th. Gandini has since acquired an additional 89,573 shares.

Gandini is a serial entrepreneur who’s spent his career in telecommunications, technology, software and automated packaging. He most recently served as President of IPS Denver, a bank card personalization and packaging company he took from concept to $46 million in revenue before it was acquired by a public company in 2014.

Former Starz STRZA General Counsel Steven Beabout, who serves on SOBRsafe’s board of directors, also invested in SOBRsafe, buying 58,800 shares for $248,725 in the same offering. He has since acquired 89,573 additional shares.

Helping Solve Alcohol Abuse In The Workplace?

Alcohol in the workplace is reportedly a growing problem that Colorado-based SOBRsafe is attempting to combat through SOBRcheck™, a non-invasive, touch-based identity verification and alcohol detection solution that is now in commercial use.

According to public statistics, nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, equating to 1.2 million alcohol-related workplace injuries each year. More than one in 10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol — the highest rate in the world.

In response, SOBRsafe developed its detection and cloud-based reporting system employers can use to help keep their workplaces safe.

Because it’s a transdermal device, SOBRsafe is different from alcohol breath detectors like those manufactured by Lifeloc Technologies Inc. LCTC, Honeywell International Inc. HON and Abbott Laboratories ABT, which can increase the risk of spreading COVID and other airborne illnesses.

The SOBRcheck device is designed to be placed at entrances to the workplace. Employees place a hand on the device to verify their identification and scan for the presence of alcohol. They’ll get a green light or vehicle keys if they’re alcohol-free, or a compliance officer will be notified if they’re not.

Each device has a capacity of 1,000 employees, and they don’t require state or federal certification. All data is secured and password protected.

SOBRsafe is in revenue with more than 600 subscribers under agreement, and has entered its expansion and acceleration mode.

For more information about SOBRsafe, visit sobrsafe.com.

For investor relations inquiries, please contact us at investor.relations@sobrsafe.com. For sales inquiries, start the conversation at sales@sobrsafe.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.