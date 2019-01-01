Lifeloc Technologies Inc is a Colorado-based developer, manufacturer, and marketer of portable hand-held and fixed station breathalyzers and related accessories, supplies and education. It offers fuel-cell based breath alcohol testing equipment. In addition, it also offers a line of supplies, accessories, services, and training to support customers' alcohol testing programs. The company operates through two segments: Product Sales and Rentals. The Product Sales segment is a key revenue driver, includes the sale of physical products, including portable hand-held breathalyzers and related accessories and the Rentals segment includes rental of a portion of the company's building.