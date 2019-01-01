QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.86 - 9.87
Mkt Cap
11.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
18.2
EPS
0.21
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Lifeloc Technologies Inc is a Colorado-based developer, manufacturer, and marketer of portable hand-held and fixed station breathalyzers and related accessories, supplies and education. It offers fuel-cell based breath alcohol testing equipment. In addition, it also offers a line of supplies, accessories, services, and training to support customers' alcohol testing programs. The company operates through two segments: Product Sales and Rentals. The Product Sales segment is a key revenue driver, includes the sale of physical products, including portable hand-held breathalyzers and related accessories and the Rentals segment includes rental of a portion of the company's building.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lifeloc Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifeloc Technologies (LCTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifeloc Technologies (OTCPK: LCTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifeloc Technologies's (LCTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lifeloc Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Lifeloc Technologies (LCTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lifeloc Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifeloc Technologies (LCTC)?

A

The stock price for Lifeloc Technologies (OTCPK: LCTC) is $4.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:56:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lifeloc Technologies (LCTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifeloc Technologies.

Q

When is Lifeloc Technologies (OTCPK:LCTC) reporting earnings?

A

Lifeloc Technologies’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is Lifeloc Technologies (LCTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifeloc Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifeloc Technologies (LCTC) operate in?

A

Lifeloc Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.