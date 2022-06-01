Benzinga's Brief On Trending Tickers: Salesforce, Mullen Automotive, Digital Turbine And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Salesforce Inc CRM shares popped higher during Wednesday’s premarket session after the company said first-quarter revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $7.41 billion, beating estimates of $7.38 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share, beating estimates of 94 cents per share.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Salesforce with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $330 to $250.

Mullen Automotive Inc MULN shares soared on Tuesday after the company announced the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are up more than 16% over the last five trading sessions as the company is preparing to complete its 20-1 stock split, which will take place on June 3, and reflect on June 6.

Jeffries analyst Brent Thill maintained Amazon with a Strong Buy rating and lowered the price target from $3,700 to $3,250.

Digital Turbine Inc APPS shares slumped into Wednesday’s session, trading 17% lower after the company said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 94% year-over-year to $184.1 million. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which was in line with analyst estimates.

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI shares are trading higher after the company reported better than expected earnings results, issued new guidance above Street estimates, and authorized a $1 billion share buyback program.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Capri with a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $72 to $74 on April 19, 2022.

vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT shares surged 75% higher after the company announced entry into agreements that include a $25 million investment by G42 Investments.