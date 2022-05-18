QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
  • Telsey Advisory Group reduced Walmart Inc. WMT price target from $175 to $160. Walmart shares rose 0.1% to $131.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Herc Holdings Inc. HRI from $200 to $155. Herc Holdings shares rose 0.1% to $112.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. cut Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $120 to $100. Wingstop shares rose 2.1% to $80.75 in after-hours trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY from $60 to $72. Mercury Systems shares rose 0.8% to close at $58.77 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Ventas, Inc. VTR from $53 to $63. Ventas shares rose 0.6% to $57.01 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: 4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Warby Parker Inc. WRBY from $34 to $18. Warby Parker shares fell 1.6% to $17.19 in after-hours trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Allot Ltd. ALLT from $16 to $7. Allot shares fell 1.6% to $5.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Riskified Ltd. RSKD price target from $10 to $7. Riskified shares fell 4.9% to $5.04 in after-hours trading.
  • Raymond James cut Tremor International Ltd TRMR price target from $22 to $15. Tremor International shares rose 2% to $11.01 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered XpresSpa Group, Inc. XSPA price target from $4 to $2. XpresSpa Group shares rose 2% to $0.8370 in after-hours trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

