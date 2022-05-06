Why Endo International Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Endo International PLC ENDP shares are trading lower by 34.65% at $1.32 after the company reported first-quarter earnings results and issued second-quarter guidance.

Endo International reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $652.26 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $633.41 million by 3%.

Endo International sees second-quarter sales as low as $500 million or as high as $525 million and adjusted EBITDA as low as $110 million or as high as $125 million. Endo International also sees adjusted EPS in the range of a loss of 15 to 17 cents per share.

Endo International is a specialty pharmaceutical company with presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology and bariatrics.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Endo International has a 52-week high of $7.07 and a 52-week low of $1.28.