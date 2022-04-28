Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Popping Off

Exela Technologies Inc XELA shares are trading higher by 10.61% to $0.36 after the company announced it signed a multi-year license deal with Finanz Informatik.

Exela says the latest project will enable a standard, comprehensive end-to-end solution replacing many of the local solutions developed over the years. Exela will introduce Digital Mailroom and the AI-based distribution and process control will be carried out by Plexus CaseVision. The project is valued at a TCV of several million USD over the next few years.

"Finanz Informatik is one of the most important leaders in IT banking infrastructure and its commitment to implement Exela's holistic solution embracing AI is a testament to our technology and service capability. We are proud that FI chose to partner with us," said Vitalie Robu, President of Exela, EMEA.

Exela Technologies provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $5.45 and a 52-week low of $0.32.