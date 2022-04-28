QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Popping Off

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 9:31 AM | 1 min read

Exela Technologies Inc XELA shares are trading higher by 10.61% to $0.36 after the company announced it signed a multi-year license deal with Finanz Informatik.

Exela says the latest project will enable a standard, comprehensive end-to-end solution replacing many of the local solutions developed over the years. Exela will introduce Digital Mailroom and the AI-based distribution and process control will be carried out by Plexus CaseVision. The project is valued at a TCV of several million USD over the next few years.

"Finanz Informatik is one of the most important leaders in IT banking infrastructure and its commitment to implement Exela's holistic solution embracing AI is a testament to our technology and service capability. We are proud that FI chose to partner with us," said Vitalie Robu, President of Exela, EMEA.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Exela Technologies provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $5.45 and a 52-week low of $0.32.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas