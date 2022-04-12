Here's Why Party City Shares Are Moving

Shares of retail and apparel companies, including Party City Holdco Inc PRTY, are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to March inflation data.

While CPI data showed consumer prices rose 8.5%, Core CPI came in slightly below estimates. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3% in March following a 0.5% increase the prior month. The index for apparel rose 0.6% in March.

Party City is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations.

Party City is trading higher by 5.43% at $3.69. Party City has a 52-week high of $11.06 and a 52-week low of $3.12.