 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 8:40am   Comments
Share:
Why Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced it entered into a license and supply agreement with Immedica Pharma for Iomab-B. 

Actinium will receive an upfront payment of $35 million and will be eligible for an additional $417 million in regulatory and commercial milestones as well as royalties in the mid-20% range on net sales.

Immedica will get commercialization rights in Europe and MENA countries, while Actinium will retain rights in the United States and the rest of the world.

Iomab-B is an antibody radiation conjugate comprised of apamistamab, a CD45 targeting antibody, and the radioisotope iodine-131 that is being developed for targeted conditioning to facilitate bone marrow transplant and other cell and gene therapies.

Topline data from a pivotal Phase 3 trial of Iomab-B is expected in the third quarter. 

Actinium is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation with cellular level precision.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Tuesday, April 12

ATNM 52-Week Range: $4.41 - $10.30

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 39.5% at $7.37 at press time.

Photo: fernandozhiminaicela from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATNM)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com