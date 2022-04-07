Did You Know You Could Be Rewarded With More Than Just Dividends And Upside For Owning Shares In Ford, Whirlpool And More?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Retail investors are more prevalent and influential than ever before.

Driven partly by the proliferation of zero-fee trading platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, these traders account for roughly a third of all equity volume, according to Reuters.

About 80% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, one of the companies at the heart of the retail revolution, is now owned primarily by people who hold an average of 120 shares.

Companies are beginning to realize they must build and maintain loyalty with this new breed of shareholders.

TiiCKER is helping companies connect with and grow their base of retail investors by offering exclusive perks to shareholders through their platform and mobile apps.

This can create a unique symbiosis between the company and shareholders. Both are rewarded, and both benefit. A company gains the crucial loyalty of its shareholders, and investors get more out of their holdings than simple returns.

Take a look at some of the most exciting perks offered.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. WHR, the global leader in home appliances with over $20 billion in sales annually, offers a 30% discount to shareholders on products from any of its brands through TiiCKER.com/WHR.

Real Good Foods

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF, one of the fastest-growing frozen food brands in the US offering low-carb, high-protein meal options made from real food ingredients, announced just this month a rewards program exclusively for shareholders.

Shareholders owning Real Good Foods stock can redeem bundled perks featuring their nutritious meal products, free shipping, special access to the Real Good Foods merchandise in their Shareholder Store, and Amazon gift cards through TiiCKER.com/RGF.

SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. SURG, a fintech company providing essential financial services and prepaid products to the underbanked population launched a new Shareholder Loyalty Program (TiiCKER.com/SURG), building on the company's burgeoning digital initiatives, industry-leading fintech blockchain, and mobile broadband products.

From Bitcoin, Amazon Gift Cards, Unlimited Wireless Service, and beyond, SurgePays’ is offering it all. With tech on the rise, there's no better time to invest.

Ford

Ford Motor Co. F is one of the largest and most storied automotive companies in the world. The company has been a great investment for many years. Last year alone, the company’s stock gained 80%.

And if these returns aren’t enough, the company is offering a serious discount through TiiCKER. Shareholders get access to X-plan pricing, which is normally reserved for employees.

Image by Pixabay