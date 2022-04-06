Why Genius Sports Stock Is Rising After Hours

Genius Sports Ltd GENI shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following a report indicating the National Football League has become the largest U.S. shareholder in the sports technology company.

According to a Sportico report, the NFL is now the largest American owner in Genius Sports with a 7.7% stake after a fresh batch of warrants were vested last week.

Genius Sports is a business-to-business provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting and sports media industries.

GENI Price Action: Genius Sports shares have traded between $4.16 and $25.18 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.28% in after hours at $5.01 at time of publication.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.