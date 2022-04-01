10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Wells Fargo lowered the price target on General Motors Company GM from $83 to $72. GM shares rose 0.8% to $44.10 in pre-market trading.

JMP Securities cut Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA price target from $44 to $36. Taysha Gene Therapies shares rose 6% to $6.52 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James cut the price target on SVB Financial Group SIVB from $780 to $685. SVB Financial shares fell 1.3% to close at $559.45 on Thursday.

RBC Capital cut the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $52 to $46. Walgreens shares fell 0.1% to $44.73 on Thursday.

Barclays cut The Gap, Inc. GPS price target from $17 to $13. Gap shares fell 2.1% to $13.79 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut the price target on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC from $215 to $201. PNC Financial shares rose 0.7% to $185.71 in pre-market trading.

Needham lowered the price target for Wayfair Inc. W from $180 to $150. Wayfair shares fell 2.7% to $107.77 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE price target from $20 to $8.5. Pulse Biosciences shares fell 3.3% to $4.70 in pre-market trading.

Canaccord Genuity cut Blend Labs, Inc. BLND price target from $28 to $5. Blend Labs shares fell 16.5% to $4.76 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs lowered Dell Technologies Inc. DELL price target from $68 to $61. Dell shares fell 0.9% to $49.74 in pre-market trading.

