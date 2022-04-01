QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 1, 2022 7:35 AM | 2 min read
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on General Motors Company GM from $83 to $72. GM shares rose 0.8% to $44.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities cut Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA price target from $44 to $36. Taysha Gene Therapies shares rose 6% to $6.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on SVB Financial Group SIVB from $780 to $685. SVB Financial shares fell 1.3% to close at $559.45 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $52 to $46. Walgreens shares fell 0.1% to $44.73 on Thursday.
  • Barclays cut The Gap, Inc. GPS price target from $17 to $13. Gap shares fell 2.1% to $13.79 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: ZoomInfo And 2 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC from $215 to $201. PNC Financial shares rose 0.7% to $185.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lowered the price target for Wayfair Inc. W from $180 to $150. Wayfair shares fell 2.7% to $107.77 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE price target from $20 to $8.5. Pulse Biosciences shares fell 3.3% to $4.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut Blend Labs, Inc. BLND price target from $28 to $5. Blend Labs shares fell 16.5% to $4.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Dell Technologies Inc. DELL price target from $68 to $61. Dell shares fell 0.9% to $49.74 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings