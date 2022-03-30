10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS from $25 to $30. IGM Biosciences shares fell 4% to $28.32 in pre-market trading.

Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale Corporation COST price target from $580 to $620. Costco shares fell 0.1% to $569.50 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James boosted the price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY from $60 to $85. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 1.6% to $57.67 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup cut the price target for Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA from $18 to $4. Sera Prognostics shares rose 12.2% to close at $4.05 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo raised Ping Identity Holding Corp. PING price target from $28 to $35. Ping Identity shares rose 1.6% to $27.50 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut the price target on Whirlpool Corporation WHR from $295 to $221. Whirlpool shares rose 3.2% to $193.00 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital boosted the price target for Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN from $20 to $28. Nielsen shares rose 0.5% to $26.85 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho raised Sempra SRE price target from $148 to $174. Sempra shares rose 0.1% to $165.00 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut I-Mab IMAB price target from $95 to $80. I-Mab shares jumped 15.1% to close at $19.39 on Tuesday.

Jefferies raised Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST price target from $20 to $25. Host Hotels shares rose 0.9% to $20.00 in pre-market trading.

