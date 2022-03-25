10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Jefferies cut the price target on MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP from $4 to $1. MEI Pharma shares fell 44.2% to $1.01 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital lowered Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA price target from $33 to $26. Axalta Coating shares fell 0.2% to $24.47 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse cut the price target on Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU from $131 to $121. Prudential Financial shares fell 0.4% to $118.67 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink cut the price target for InflaRx N.V. IFRX from $8 to $6. InflaRx shares rose 5.6% to close at $2.47 on Thursday.

Wedbush reduced Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $150 to $140. Darden Restaurants shares fell 0.2% to $132.15 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on RH RH from $770 to $510. RH shares rose 0.1% to $361.63 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE from $26 to $20. Sorrento Therapeutics shares rose 2.9% to close at $2.52 on Thursday.

BTIG raised Evolent Health, Inc. EVH price target from $35 to $40. Evolent Health shares rose 0.6% to close at $31.31 on Thursday.

Barclays lifted Atmos Energy Corporation ATO price target from $101 to $115. Atmos Energy shares rose 0.1% to $115.67 in pre-market trading.

Stephens & Co. cut Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI price target from $73 to $66. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares fell 3.2% to $41.69 in pre-market trading.

