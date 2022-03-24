Nikola Beats Tesla To Electric Pickup Production: Here Are The Timelines For 4 Other Electric Truck Companies

Nikola Corp NKLA on Wednesday announced that it has started production of its electric Tre semi truck via a slideshow presentation shared in an SEC filing, as reported on Benzinga Pro.

The company said it expects to deliver between 300 and 500 trucks this year, and was awarded the Arizona sales and service territory by Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG, which will sell the company’s Tre battery-electric vehicle, beating competitors like Tesla and Workhorse Group to the market.

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS recently said that no trucks will be built until fall of this year due to a reset to new platforms. On March 1, the company announced the production of its new Class 4 W750 step van line, which is slated to enter production in the third quarter.

Tesla Inc TSLA released a photo in February that showed four of its semi trucks charging at its Nevada Gigafactory, alluding to the truck being in low-volume production. Meanwhile, PepsiCo, Inc PEP, which purchased several Tesla Semis, said it expects the delivery of the trucks in the fourth quarter of this year.

Lordstown Motors RIDE said in February that it expects to begin production in the third quarter of this year, and says it will sell a maximum of 3,000 vehicles.

Hyliion Holdings Corp HYLN pushed production of its Hypertruck ERX back one year in November of last year, blaming the supply chain crisis. The company expects to deliver in 2023.

Photo courtesy of Nikola.