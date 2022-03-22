Here's Why TAL Education, New Oriental Education And Gaotu Techedu Shares Are Rising

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including TAL Education Group (NYSE TAL), New Oriental Education & Tech Grp EDU and Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE GOTU), are trading higher on continued volatility.

Last week's news of China's financial stability and development committee urging market stability measures along with strength in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA are helping lift Chinese equities. Alibaba shares are trading sharply higher after the company raised its buyback program... Read More

Shares of several Chinese stocks have also seen ongoing volatility in recent sessions amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease. Shares of Asia-Pacific stocks have also seen volatility in March as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh on trader and investor sentiment.

TAL Education is trading higher by 12.6% at $3.08.

New Oriental Education is trading higher by 9.9% at $1.32.

Gaotu Techedu is trading higher by 4.7% at $2.25.