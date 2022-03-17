Cboe Launches The Options Trade Analyzer — Here's What You Should Know

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Option volume has surged to record levels in recent years as a growing base of retail traders use calls and puts in a number of trading and investment strategies. Responding to the demand for more tools and resources to assist traders in looking at the markets, Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE has launched ‘The Trade Optimizer’ as another vehicle to help provide options traders with a smoother journey.

Cboe’s Options Trade Optimizer

So many options, so little time.

Options contracts can be complicated, especially when there are so many strategies to choose from.

Cboe says its Trade Optimizer allows you to protect your most valuable commodity — time — and leverage its features to test and evaluate your trade ideas. Using target price and date, the Optimizer is meant to help identify strategies based on return on investment.

The Trade Optimizer supports four inputs: symbol, directional sentiment, target price, and expiration. Based on these factors, the optimizer lists different strategies ranked by return on investment. Examples for a trader looking to express a bullish view include buying call spreads, buying calls, selling put spreads and selling puts.

Each strategy has an intuitive visual breakdown of probability and how the profit/loss is expected to change based on the underlying, allowing you to track and conceptualize the idea with ease.

