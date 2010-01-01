Cboe

Are Same-Day Expiry Options Really Pushing Market Makers Into A Corner? Cboe Says: &#34;No&#34;
In an insightful recent article, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) explores the rise of same-day expiry options – dubbed “0DTE options” – and their impact on vol
Cboe Q2 Net Revenue Up By Double Digits Driven By Strong Growth In Options Business
Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) has unveiled its Q2 financial results, showcasing robust performance driven by rising revenues in the derivatives markets and Data & Access solutions sectors.
The Phenomenal Rise Of SPX 0DTE Options: Exploring Growth And Benefits
The U.S. options markets have witnessed a remarkable surge in trading activity over recent years, particularly in 0DTE (zero-days to expiry) options tied to the S&P 500 Index (SPX).
The SEC Releases New Information Regarding A FINRA Rule Change For Options Trading
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released information regarding a proposed rule change by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA).
Cboe Introduces New Options Contracts On Corporate Bonds
Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) is set to enhance its corporate bond index product suite by introducing new options based on the Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index futures (IBHY) and Cboe iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index futures (IBIG).
Cboe Global Markets Receives Approval For Clearing Margined Digital Asset Futures
As regulatory scrutiny intensifies in the cryptocurrency industry, Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) has secured a significant milestone by obtaining government approval for clearing margined digital asset futures. 
Cboe Files Application To Create Bitcoin ETF With Fidelity And Coinbase
Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) is taking proactive steps to bring Bitcoin to the mass investing public by refiling an application with the U.S.
Why Mini-SPX Index Options May Be An Attractive Alternative For SPY (ETF) Options Traders
Option contracts for the S&P500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SPY) are one of the world’s most traded contracts. Their affordability, liquidity, portfolio diversification benefits and ease of use have attracted millions of trades from all over the world, leading many to believe they offer the best entry into options trading. 
Unlocking Opportunities With Mini-SPX Index Options: XSPs
In the world of index options trading, Mini-SPX Index Options, or XSP, offer a unique set of advantages that cater to both new traders and those managing individual portfolios. As a smaller, more flexible alternative to standard SPX options contracts, XSP provides an array of benefits for traders seeking to manage large-cap U.S.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) Grants Investors Access To Regulated Crypto Trading Via Margined Futures Contracts
In a groundbreaking development, Cboe Clear Digital, the first U.S.-regulated crypto native exchange and clearinghouse combination platform, has received the necessary approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to complete its planned product offering expansion. 
Cboe Data Reveals Intraday Option Trades Are On The Rise
Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) has reported an increase in intraday options trading, indicating a fundamental shift in how market participants engage with options.
Cboe Joins Goldman Sachs And BNP Paribas In The Formation Of A New Global Blockchain Network
Partnering with Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Digital Assets, Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) is launching Canton Network, the first privacy-enabled interoperable blockchain network for institutional assets.
Cboe Global Markets Launches 1-Day Volatility Measure To Rival ATR, ADR And Traditional Indicators
Market participants have long sought ways to continue to better understand and manage volatility in the financial markets. While various tools and indicators exist, many are lagging indicators that provide information about volatility after the fact.
Cboe Reports Record Q1 2023 Earnings With A 60% Increase In Diluted EPS
Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) recently announced its earnings for the first quarter of 2023, showcasing record-breaking results. The company reported a 60% increase in diluted earnings per share (EPS), reaching $1.63, while achieving record adjusted diluted EPS of $1.90, representing a 10% increase.
Trade SPX Options At 1/10th The Price With Cboe&#39;s XSP
As a market innovator, Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) is constantly producing new financial products. As a partner in the growth of the retail community over the past decade, Cboe has begun releasing a number of products tailored to them. 
Celebrating 50 Years Of Publicly-Listed Options With Cboe
On April 26th, 1973, Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) introduced the world to publicly-listed options with strikes and expiration dates. The financial markets were forever changed.  
XSP Options Vs. SPY Options: The Critical Differences (And Hidden Benefits)
Cboe Global Markets’ (BATS: CBOE) Mini-SPX (XSP) index options offer traders the ability to engage in index options at one-tenth the cost of standard SPX options contracts, but there’s more to XSP options than just that. 
Trade The Expected And The Unexpected With Cboe&#39;s XSP Option Contracts
Cboe Global Markets’ (BATS: CBOE) Mini-SPX Option Contract (XSP) tracks the S&P 500 Index and is one-tenth the size of standard SPX options.
Ethical Investment Opportunities – A Look Into Cboe&#39;s S&amp;P 500 ESG Index Options
With the release of S&P 500 ESG Index Options, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) offers investors the opportunity to invest in companies with a strong environment, social and governance (ESG) score while offering a risk and return profile similar to the S&P 500. 
A Contract For Every Trader: Exploring Cboe&#39;s Standard, Mini And Nano Options
In 1983, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) revolutionized the financial markets by introducing options contracts on broad-based stock indexes.
