10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Coupa Software Incorporated LPI from $190 to $80. Laredo Petroleum shares fell 29.8% to $63.10 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised HollyFrontier Corporation HFC price target from $44 to $50. HollyFrontier shares fell 0.2% to $36.33 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on EverCommerce Inc. EVCM from $24 to $17. EverCommerce shares fell 1.6% to $12.02 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $440 to $469. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.3% to $358.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut Nektar Therapeutics NKTR price target from $18 to $7. Nektar Therapeutics shares fell 1.2% to $4.11 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM from $83 to $58. Affirm Holdings shares fell 0.4% to $26.11 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target for Dollar General Corporation DG from $270 to $240. Dollar General shares gained 0.5% to $209.79 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG price target from $6 to $4. Super League Gaming shares fell 3.3% to $1.78 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel reduced Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV price target from $10 to $2. Evolv Technologies shares fell 21.4% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $202 to $192. NIKE shares rose 0.8% to $118.47 in pre-market trading.
