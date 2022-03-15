Could This Company Become A Go-To Place For Political Audiences As Facebook Exits?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The past few years have been turbulent for Facebook, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms. Owned by Meta Platforms Inc. FB, the platform has been on an arguably rocky course because it has lost the trust of some people.

Some people believe the company has strayed from its mission of helping them stay connected with friends and family, share and express what matters to them while discovering what’s going on in the world.

Using People’s Data

Facebook methodically scrutinizes users’ online information, including age, employer, relationship status, likes, and location. People volunteered some of the information, but Facebook took it a step further, tracking both its users and nonusers on other sites and apps and collecting biometric data without their explicit permission. Unfortunately, trust was violated when a major data breach was revealed.

Recently, the social media giant also reported it lost daily users for the first time in its 18-year history; it lost around 500,000 daily users in the last three months of 2021.

That wasn’t the only bad news Facebook suffered as 2021 ended. Its parent company’s stock plunged more than 26% — wiping off more than $230 billion of its market value.

Like Instagram and Twitter Inc. TWTR, Facebook clamors for the attention of the treasure trove of people who visit its sites and apps so it can show them advertisements using programmatic advertising.Loss of users can easily have a negative impact on ad revenues.

Programmatic advertising uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to segment audience data and handle the placement, auction, and sale of digital ad impressions in real-time.

It uses targeting tactics like keywords, geolocation, and website cookies to deliver ads to the relevant audience at the right time. Programmatic advertising exists in various digital channels, including display, mobile and social media, and is expected to expand to more channels.

With the global internet advertising market reaching $319 billion in 2019 and projected to increase to over $1 trillion by 2027, the battle for users is expected to intensify. The global internet advertising market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% over the forecast period.

Meta Removes Sensitive Ad-Targeting Options Now What?

In what could be an attempt to win back some public trust, Facebook in November announced plans to remove detailed ad-targeting options that reference topics such as race, health, religious practices, political beliefs, or sexual orientation.

This exit may end up presenting an opportunity for some advertising companies including Mobiquity Technologies Inc. MOBQ, which could serve political advertisers looking to target the appropriate audience.

Mobiquity is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. Its data services division maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers.

Mobiquity’s subsidiary Advangelists provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior and has experience working with political advertisers.

