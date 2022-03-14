10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI from $72 to $113. Laredo Petroleum shares fell 2.8% to $71.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Gritstone bio, Inc. GRTS price target from $24 to $15. Gritstone bio shares fell 0.4% to $4.68 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND from $188 to $194. Ascendis Pharma shares gained 6.9% to $109.21 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX from $31 to $12. AvidXchange shares fell 9.5% to $6.55 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG boosted Golar LNG Limited GLNG price target from $20 to $30. Golar LNG shares fell 1.7% to $18.24 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Signature Bank SBNY from $445 to $430. Signature Bank shares rose 12.4% to $325.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut the price target for Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN from $322 to $262. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.1% to $241.58 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO price target from $15 to $10. Vita Coco Company shares fell 1.2% to $8.45 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital reduced Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN price target from $115 to $99. Tyson Foods shares fell 1.5% to $86.33 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII price target from $38 to $30. G-III Apparel shares fell 3% to close at $24.00 on Friday.
