This American Gun Safe Company's CEO Is More Than A Little Bit Country

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Country singer and songwriter, TV personality, and serial entrepreneur Andy Ross took an interesting path to the position he finds himself in today as chairman and CEO of a major producer of gun safes and similar products.

Ross founded and is head of Kansas-based American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB, which manufactures gun safes and vault doors as well as makes and markets a variety of accessories to promote the brand it describes as America’s “patriotic brand.”

Before he established himself in his current role, Ross founded the security company Digital Ally Inc. DGLY in 2004. He also served as host of his own television broadcasts Maximum Archery and American Rebel, where he bowhunted across the world and featured his love of self-defense, firearms, and tactical skills — not forgetting music — in the programs.

It was the music aspect that saw Ross team up with American Rebel President Doug Grau. Grau, a music executive in Nashville, has produced three Ross music CDs, and the two have worked together in different roles for the past 13 years.

Country Roads, Take Me To American Rebel

That background led Ross to pilot the company he focuses on today: American Rebel. In fact, Ross had a song called “American Rebel” before he had a company called American Rebel. The song “American Rebel” got some attention and became a patriotic anthem which led an associate to suggest that American Rebel was the perfect name for the company.

The company’s specialty is gun safes, but it also manufactures vault doors for use in private homes as well as in commercial businesses. The company also makes backpacks for the concealed-carry sector as well as markets accessories linked to its brand.

While much of the company’s product manufacturing has been done in Mexico, the plan is to base all American Rebel manufacturing in the United States. The company will reportedly launch a Made-in-the-USA safe model this year.

American Rebel faces stiff competition. While there are a number of privately held companies operating in the space, American Rebel is also up against large publicly traded security companies such as Diebold Nixdorf Inc. DBD.

Ross and his company hope the emphasis on the company’s patriotic brand will continue to be a hit with consumers, giving the company the edge it needs to thrive in a highly competitive market.

The company raised $10.5 million in a recent public offering. The proceeds are planned to be used to repay various outstanding debts and for general corporate purposes, including working capital, increased research and development, and growth strategies that could include acquisitions.

Gun sales in the U.S. have been at all-time highs in the past two years. Major gun producers in the U.S. include Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. SWBI and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. RGR.

Picture Credit: Rob Smith