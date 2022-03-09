10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX from $25 to $14. Stitch Fix shares fell 24.5% to $8.31 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut Nuvei Corporation NVEI price target from $166 to $67. Nuvei shares rose 12.7% to close at $49.76 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $209 to $231. J.B. Hunt Transport shares dropped 3% to close at $193.88 on Tuesday.
- Wolfe Research raised the price target for PPL Corporation PPL from $28 to $30. PPL shares rose 0.1% to $26.30 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered Nuvei Corporation NVEI price target from $125 to $95. Nuvei shares rose 12.7% to close at $49.76 on Tuesday.
- B of A Securities cut the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $175 to $107. PayPal shares rose 1.4% to $96.24 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS from $138 to $122. DICK'S Sporting shares rose 0.3% to $101.85 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut Bumble Inc. BMBL price target from $35 to $21. Bumble shares gained 22.7% to $20.44 in pre-market trading.
- Needham reduced Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED price target from $11 to $6. Barnes & Noble Education shares fell 0.3% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX price target from $30 to $15. Cortexyme shares rose 8% to $4.97 in pre-market trading.
