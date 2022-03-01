10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
- Keybanc cut the price target on Workday, Inc. WDAY from $345 to $312. Workday shares rose 5.7% to $242.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered Veracyte, Inc. VCYT price target from $45 to $40. Veracyte shares gained 3.2% to close at $27.80 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. FL from $63 to $35. Foot Locker shares fell 3.1% to $30.65 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for ON24, Inc. ONTF from $25 to $17. ON24 shares fell 4.6% to $14.89 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered Ambarella, Inc. AMBA price target from $230 to $160. Ambarella shares dipped 20% to $111.77 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: 5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX from $41 to $27. GoodRx shares fell 34.1% to $18.07 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies reduced the price target for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. GMTX from $23 to $1.5. Gemini Therapeutics shares fell 4.9% to close at $1.36 on Monday.
- Keybanc cut Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $200 to $175. Coupa Software shares rose 3.2% to $124.90 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley Securities raised Quanta Services, Inc. PWR price target from $122 to $129. Quanta Services shares fell 1.8% to $107.00 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale cut Farfetch Limited FTCH price target from $26 to $23. Farfetch shares rose 0.5% to $19.15 in pre-market trading.
[JUST A FEW HOURS LEFT] Full-time trader Nic Chahine has been miniting traders portfolio's with his strategic options trading formula. Get Access to his daily LIVE TRADING chatroom now!
Check out other big price target changes here
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for a massive 40% OFF. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds each month you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.