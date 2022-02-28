10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
- Barclays cut the price target on MasTec, Inc. MTZ from $140 to $120. MasTec shares fell 0.1% to $79.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush lowered United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR price target from $276 to $236. United Therapeutics shares rose 0.2% to close at $168.00 on Friday.
- RBC Capital lowered Dana Incorporated DAN price target from $29 to $24. Dana shares dropped 0.9% to $19.50 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from $135 to $105. Best Buy shares fell 1.4% to $94.50 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX from $30 to $20. Homology Medicines shares rose 8.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Carvana Co. CVNA from $320 to $130. Carvana shares fell 1% to $151.10 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley reduced the price target for Lear Corporation LEA from $200 to $175. Lear shares fell 0.1% to $166.88 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer cut LendingTree, Inc. TREE price target from $200 to $190. LendingTree shares fell 1% to $114.88 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised The Mosaic Company MOS price target from $44 to $57. Mosaic shares rose 1.1% to $50.05 in pre-market trading.
- UBS raised AbbVie Inc. ABBV price target from $129 to $147. AbbVie shares fell 1.4% to $147.50 in pre-market trading.
