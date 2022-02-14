Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In DiDi Global, Affirm, Zoom Or CVS Health?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Bernstein analyst Cherry Leung initiated coverage on DiDi Global Inc - ADR DIDI with an Outperform rating an a price target of $6.20.

DiDi Global is trading higher by 1.8% at $4.06.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $105 to $65.

Affirm is trading lower by 3.3% at $45.00.

CICC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM with an Outperform rating and a price target of $182.92.

Zoom is trading lower by 0.8% at $140.25.

Raymond James analyst John Ransom downgraded CVS Health Corp CVS from Strong Buy to Outperform and raised the price target from $115 to $120.

CVS Health is trading lower by 1.7% at $102.51.