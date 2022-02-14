Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In DiDi Global, Affirm, Zoom Or CVS Health?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”
That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.
Bernstein analyst Cherry Leung initiated coverage on DiDi Global Inc - ADR DIDI with an Outperform rating an a price target of $6.20.
DiDi Global is trading higher by 1.8% at $4.06.
Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $105 to $65.
Affirm is trading lower by 3.3% at $45.00.
CICC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM with an Outperform rating and a price target of $182.92.
Zoom is trading lower by 0.8% at $140.25.
Raymond James analyst John Ransom downgraded CVS Health Corp CVS from Strong Buy to Outperform and raised the price target from $115 to $120.
CVS Health is trading lower by 1.7% at $102.51.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.