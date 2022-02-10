8 Stocks To Play The Plant-Based Food Trend

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Plant-based products are fast becoming a popular alternative to regular meat and dairy products, with companies such as Tyson Foods TSN and Kellogg K entering the space. Restaurants and grocery stores are adopting the products, responding to the emerging trends of vegan diets.
As investors, identifying top industry players in the vegan markets as these trends grow is key. We’ve compiled a list of them ranked by market cap.
- Oatly OTLY, $4.43 billion - The world's largest oak drink company recently partnered with Deutsche Bahn in Germany, the largest railway in the country, to provide passengers with plant-based milk alternative or coffee creamers.
- Beyond Meat BYND, $3.93 billion - The growing company recently announced partnerships with restaurants such as KFC, Panda Express and Pizza Hut to provide various vegan products.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF, $1.06 billion - Available in over 13,000 retail stores, Tattooed Chef is an industry leader in ready-to-eat, plant-based meals.
- Mission Produce AVO, $958.82 million - Returning to its 2020 IPO levels, Mission is a producer and distributor of various fruits and vegetables, specializing in the production and distribution of avocados and mangoes.
- Calavo Growers CVGW, $746.36 million - Calavo is a global avocado industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, food service, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide.
- Local Bounti Corp. LOCL, $469.47 million - Deutsche Bank recently initiated coverage on Local Bounti with a Buy Rating, announcing a price target of $9. Local Bounti sustainably grows fresh greens and herbs in its greenhouses using 90% less water and land than conventional farming.
- AppHarvest APPH, $320.37 million - Down 91% over the last year, CEO David Lee says “we remain on track to quadruple our number of operating farms this year.” AppHarvest currently operates a 60-acre greenhouse in Morehead, Kentucky that grows hydroponic tomatoes.
- Laird Superfood LSF, $63.29 million - The company specializes in plant-based coffee creamers, juices, drink blends and snacks.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.